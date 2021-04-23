Outagamie Co. Health, Seymour School Dist. host vaccination clinic April 28

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Public Health Division is collaborating with Uvanta Pharmacy and the Seymour Community School District to create a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 28.

According to a release, the clinic will be able to vaccinate people who range from the ages of 16 and older at Black Creek Elementary School that Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wondering which vaccine will be used at the clinic?

Health officials say the elementary school clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only, which is limited. You can schedule one by visiting here.

If you cannot schedule an appointment online, clinic staff say you can call (920) 450-6263 for more assistance.

The Outagamie County Public Health Officer/Manager, Natalie Vandeveld, reminds everyone, “It is important to continue preventative measures such as vaccination, physical distancing, use of masks, hand washing, and staying home when sick will reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Outagamie County Public Health is working closely with our partner agencies to continue our intensive efforts to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible.”