Outagamie Co. investigating death of 5-month-old girl

Posted: May 06, 2019 02:14 PM CDT

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- Outagamie County is investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl.

The death happened May 2nd. According to a public notification through the Division of Safety and Permanence, the death is being treated as possible maltreatment. 

It also states that the incident happened "in home". 

The Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services is cooperating with the investigation. 

