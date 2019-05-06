Outagamie Co. investigating death of 5-month-old girl
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- Outagamie County is investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl.
The death happened May 2nd. According to a public notification through the Division of Safety and Permanence, the death is being treated as possible maltreatment.
It also states that the incident happened "in home".
The Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services is cooperating with the investigation.
