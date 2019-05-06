Outagamie Co. investigating death of 5-month-old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- Outagamie County is investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl.

The death happened May 2nd. According to a public notification through the Division of Safety and Permanence, the death is being treated as possible maltreatment.

It also states that the incident happened "in home".

The Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services is cooperating with the investigation.