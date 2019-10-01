Outagamie Co. Judge sentences man after sexual assault of a child, child exploitation

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – An Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced David Velasco-Campechano was sentenced to 38 years behind bars followed by 30 years extended supervision.

He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, thirteen counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of child sexual exploitation.

The investigation began when the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that showed Velasco-Campechano uploaded child pornography images and videos to his DropBox.

Investigators identified over 500 images and videos, several of those images had children as young as toddlers. They also found dozens of videos of him sexually assaulting three young children between the ages of 7 and 14-years-old.

This investigation was led by Sgt. Fitzpatrick of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alex Duros of the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office