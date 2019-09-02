Live Now
Outagamie Co.: Motorcyclist dies after hitting embankment

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A man has died after losing control of his motorcycle in Outagamie County Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Buchanan Road near Block Road in the Town of Buchanan.

Officials say the motorcycle was traveling west on Buchanan Road, failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and hit an embankment.

Deputies say the driver, an unidentified man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash reportedly remains under investigation.

