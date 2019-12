OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Highway Department is reminding motorists to not pass snowplows after a semi-trailer was damaged by one Monday night.

Officials say the semi was passing the plow and hit the side wing, causing a hole in the trailer.

“Don’t be this guy/gal! Consider being a few minutes late by following behind the plow 200 feet, rather than being several hours late,” the Highway Department said on Facebook.