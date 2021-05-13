Outagamie Co. removes facial coverings requirement, effective immediately

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will be removing the facial covering requirement following the updated guidance issued by the CDC, effective immediately.

County officials say they are changing the requirement because of the Federal and State government recommendations.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Officials say the this change will be in effect except where federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws rules, and regulations are in place—to include local business and workplace guidance