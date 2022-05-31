FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was transporting an Appleton woman when she reportedly got out of the moving vehicle.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 around 5:30 p.m., deputies were transporting a 43-year-old Appleton woman. The woman reportedly got out of the vehicle while it was moving on STH 441.

Officials say the woman had significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital. She reportedly died at the hospital from her injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and the two deputies involved are on administrative leave.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.