Outagamie Co. Sheriff searching for hit-and-run suspect

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night hit-and-run.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to the intersection of CTY TK S and CTY TK EE in the Town of Center for a motor vehicle accident.

A motorcycle occupied by two individuals was stopped at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling eastbound on CTY TK S.

Officials say after striking the motorcycle, the vehicle traveling eastbound on CTY TK S.

The vehicle is described as a 2017 or 2018 Silver Mazda 3 and should have significant front end damage, specifically to the driver’s side. Below is a photo of a similar-looking vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5605 or to email Sgt. Brode Zolkowski at Brode.Zolkowski@Outagamie.org.