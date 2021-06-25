FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie Co. Sheriffs looking for help identifying vehicle that stole camper

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for help identifying a vehicle that was involved in stealing a camper in Kaukauna.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17 the suspected vehicle stole the camper. There was no information on the location of the theft, besides it happened in the Town of Kaukauna.

The vehicle is described as having unique rims, a flat black paint job and heavy window tint.

Those with any information are asked to contact Sgt. John Schuette at 920-832-2188.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

