FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s release 911 calls from Fox River Mall shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has released select 911 calls made during the shooting at the Fox River Mall on January 31.

On January 31, 17-year-old Dezman Ellis allegedly opened fire inside the Mall, one person died in that shooting and another was injured.

Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

The Fox Cities Victims Crisis Response Team announced that they will be holding a community healing event that is open for those affected by the shooting and need to talk about it.

Ellis was arrested in Iowa on February 4 by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals