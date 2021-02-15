Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s release 911 calls from Fox River Mall shooting

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has released select 911 calls made during the shooting at the Fox River Mall on January 31.

On January 31, 17-year-old Dezman Ellis allegedly opened fire inside the Mall, one person died in that shooting and another was injured.

Outagamie Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

The Fox Cities Victims Crisis Response Team announced that they will be holding a community healing event that is open for those affected by the shooting and need to talk about it.

Ellis was arrested in Iowa on February 4 by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.