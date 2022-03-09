OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s say they have found evidence of mail being stolen throughout the county.

According to a release, there have been several reports of stolen mail in the county and have found the incidents to be happening in the City of Appleton and other areas. Officials say that often times suspects are pulling up to mailboxes and taking both incoming and outgoing mail, at all hours of the day.

They are encouraging all residents to report any suspicious vehicles approaching mailboxes and do not place outgoing mail in your mailbox, if at all possible. Due to the thefts, the sheriffs say several victims have suffered identity theft.

If anyone sees a suspicious vehicle approaching mailboxes, you’re asked to call 920-832-5000 immediately or contact Sgt. John Schuette at 920-832-2188 or email him.