APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Outagamie County 7th grader is being celebrated after the National Association of Counties (NACo) announced she was one of the winners of its national art competition.

Ella Stahmann was one of 12 students across the country selected to win the contest which was meant to help students learn about county responsibilities and leadership.

Participants were required to submit a work of art depicting what their county accomplishes in their community accompanied with a sentence about by they love their county.

Stahmann, who was in sixth grade at the time, submitted the following piece of artwork for evaluation:

Artwork created by Ella Stahmann when she was in sixth grade.

In her submission, Stahmann shared the following statement explaining why she loves Outagamie County:

I love my county because half of Outagamie County is farm/country area and the other half is cities/neighborhoods. I prefer farms but I like both. Chickens can be kept in both of these areas and more neighborhoods are allowing chickens. Chickens can be found in farms and city neighborhoods and this why I chose a chicken to represent Outagamie County in my art.” Ella Stahmann

Impressed by Stahmann’s materials, NACo selected this Wisconsin resident as one of the best contestants around the country.

“Ella’s artwork is a creative visual representation of what makes Outagamie County so unique,” said Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive. Adding, “We’ve got a growing metropolitan area in the southeast with urban surroundings, then we’ve got the rural northern half of the County comprised of agricultural operations and large natural areas. With a lot of chickens.”

Outagamie County Executive will be presenting Stahmann with her award on March 1.