(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Emergency Operations Center has been activated after heavy damage from Wednesday’s night weather.

Outagamie County officials announced that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The EOC’s mission is: ‘To support the communities return of lifelines to near normal’.

Officials say the current objective is to find the areas of need. Multiple agencies are doing a preliminary damage assessment. Public Health is reportedly working on assessing licensed care facilities and establishments that may be impacted.

The public is advised to not move, as hazards include downed trees and power lines. There was mention of a map that includes all of the closures to be released as soon as possible.

Residents with concerns about medical devices that are powered at home are encouraged to contact their home health provider.