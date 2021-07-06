FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County buildings back open to public

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County buildings are reopening today to the public, but if you want to go inside you’re going to need to remember to bring a mask.

“It’s (wearing a mask) something that people have grown used to doing over the last year and we think it’s a simple task,” says Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson. “This is something the board backs, they support it and hopefully this doesn’t last longer than it absolutely needs to. “

The county buildings have been closed for all but essential services since the pandemic began.

“We have always put the public’s health and safety first and foremost and that’s the message we’ve been sending, that’s the practice we’ve been doing for the last 16 months,” says Nelson. “What we’re looking at here is a phased in approach so more employees are coming on (working in the buildings) and now it’s going to be open to the public.”

Visitors will still need to wear a mask if they come inside. County officials say they’re mandating mask wearing because it’s still a best practice and because of the emergence of the Delta variant.

County officials say they are watching vaccination rates and that will determine when they lift remaining restrictions.

“We hope that brings an added assurance that when they come to Outagamie county that we have taken the extra steps to make this a safe environment,” says Nelson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game