Outagamie county city clerks last minute hustle on the eve of elections

Wrightstown, Wis. (WFRV) Thousand of people are expected to cast their votes Tuesday and Local Five previewed one county’s election preparations, even when facing the possibility of a delay in results.

Hours before voters line up at the Wrightstown city clerks office, officials are doing some last-minute preparations.

Michelle Seidel, clerk for the Village of Wrightstown says, “We have to have room to to process absentee ballots and register people. We want to make sure that safety precautions are in place. We have the plexiglass shields and six feet of social distancing.”

Due to the size of Wrightstown, officials expect election day to run smoothly.

Siedel says, “We’re not expecting our lines to be really too bad because almost 60% of our registered voters have already cast their ballots and we have them back.”

But at other municipalities in Outagamie county, elections may be a little more grueling.

Outagamie County Clerk, Lori O’Bright says, “There could be some lines depending on what time people show up. We know that close to 50,000 voters have voted by mail and in-person. In 2016, we had about 93,000 voters, so we still have about 40,000 voters that will probably show up at the polls.”

In addition to long lines, some Outgamie municipalities will have further delays.

Because of a scratch on some ballots, poll workers will have to transfer voter information from a misprinted ballot onto a readable new ballot.

But officials say even a standard absentee ballot is time-consuming to process.

O’Bright says, “With absentee ballots, they’re all put in an envelope and that envelope has to be examined to make sure that it is sufficient meaning there’s a signature by the voters, a signature by the witness and an address by the witness. Then the voter’s name and address are announced. Ballots are flattened, because their folds have to be very flat, so they’ll read in the tabulator properly. So that process does take a little more time than if a voter was to vote on election day.”

Elections officals remind voter to makes sure they bring some form of ID on Elections day.