SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – People poured into the Outagamie County Fairgrounds for the start of the 2022 fair, and fairgoers were excited to have a chance to spend time with the community.

Sharon Delrow from Appleton said, “I think that’s what small town communities are all about you get together and you know each other and take care of each other and I am basically from a small town so that’s special.”

Putting together an event of this size is no small feat, it takes countless hours to organize the vendors, events and volunteers.

Brian Stille the Outagamie County Fair Manager said, “It takes a couple of hundred people to fill in all the gaps and do all the jobs and I guess that would be directly related to the fair but there’s a couple hundred more beyond that in various organizations working to do things for the fair.”

Organizers said security is top of mind for them in today’s climate.

“We have active security on the grounds as well and we work to control access through our gates and we have everybody, all of our staff to keep an eye on the activity and people around to make sure everyone’s safe,” said Stille.

The fair runs through Sunday giving the community five days of carnival rides, animals and grandstand events.