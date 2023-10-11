OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new baiting and feeding ban has been announced by the Wisconsin DNR for Calumet County after a farm-raised deer in Outagamie County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) states that officials were recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for CWD.

Due to the positive result being within 10 miles of the Calumet, Waupaca, and Winnebago County borders certain bans have either been renewed, continued, or put in place.

State law requires that the DNR enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected and a two-year ban in adjoining counties within 10 miles of a CWD detection.

The positive test result in Outagamie County enacts the following:

Calumet County will begin a two-year baiting and feeding ban on October 13

Outagamie County will renew the ban already in place

Waupaca and Winnebago counties currently have a baiting and feeding ban in place for positive detections within each county The bans in these counties are not renewed by this detection, because they are longer than the two-year ban that would result from this detection



The DNR’s release also reminds the public that it is illegal to hunt over an area previously used for legal baiting and feeding until that area is completely free of bait or feed for 10 consecutive days.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer/caribou caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

More information about baiting and feeding regulations can be found here, as well as more information about CWD.