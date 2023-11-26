HORTONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash injured two men driving on WIS 15 in Outagamie County on Saturday night, and deputies believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on November 25 just east of River Road on WIS 15 in the Town of Hortonia.

A preliminary investigation showed a 44-year-old man was driving east when he was allegedly hit by another driver, a 45-year-old man, who was also heading east on WIS 15. Deputies say that both men were from Appleton.

The 45-year-old’s vehicle overturned and caught fire. The driver was taken to a hospital and authorities say he is in stable condition.

The 44-year-old was medically treated at the scene and was released.

It was noted in the release that authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New London Police Department, Hortonville Fire Department and First Responders, New London Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

No other details were provided.