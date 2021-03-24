Outagamie County Health officials answer commonly asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday afternoon, Outagamie County officials met to discuss where they’re at with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In that question and answer session, Public Health Officer Natalie Vandeveld said that the county’s health department is recommending getting vaccinated, even if you’ve already been infected with the coronavirus.

“The CDC along with the DHS reccomends that you still get vaccinated because your natural immunity may vary from person to person,” she explained.

There are three brands of shots available at the moment: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Vandeveld said you should get whichever is available to you when you’re eligible, not wait around for any one shot.

“Our office is recommending that the best vaccine is the one that you can get into your arm soonest,” she said.

And when you do get that shot, make sure you schedule a second dose.

“They’re not going to have to re-contact down the line to get their second shot, they can do it right then, when they have their first appointment,” Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said.

Vandeveld agreed, “Correct. That’s the recommendation we are doing to ensure that people understand when their second dose is.”

Watch the full Q&A session below:

You’ll get a card after the first dose is administered, and you should hang on to it even after you’ve gotten that second shot.

“Keep that vaccination card in a safe place, even after your second dose,” John Rathman, Director of the Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services said. “You likely will need it at some point in time to prove your vaccination status.”

Even after getting that second shot, you’ll still want to mask up for a while.

“Until more is known, and with increased vaccination within our community, some prevention measures are still necessary for everyone, regardless of vaccination status,” Vandeveld explained.