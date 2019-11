Veterans day isn't limited to civilians. Heroes that served continue to help those around them. And at Aspire Senior Living in Kimberly, a good number of both put together care packages for homeless veterans in Northeast Wisconsin.

"It really touched more to our hearts doing it where we can actually go outside and be a part of the community and help our homeless veterans in our area," Catie Riebe, the life enrichment director at Aspire Senior Living. "Helping them keep warm and get something to eat and giving them health and beauty items that might help them along this winter."