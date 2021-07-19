Outagamie County host community parks meeting at Plamann Park

(WFRV)- Outagamie County residents came together on Monday, July 19, to hear discussions of a new draft for park improvements.

The county realizes the importance and benefits its park system has on the community’s character and quality of life. With that in mind, they are committed to providing to recreational needs of residents, both current and future.

The meeting was held at Plamann Park Pop Warner shelter. The Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan or “CORP” for short is a new designed for the different elements of developing parks.

CORP will assist the county in making decisions related to improvements at existing parks, new facilities, land acquisition, recreation trail extensions, and ADA requirements through the year 2022 and beyond. This draft has been in the works for six months.

One of the biggest concerns discussed during the meeting was the question of the budget for this plan and if there will be enough funding for everything.

If you were not able to attend today’s meeting, you can still view the draft and submit your input online at the Outagamie Parks page.