ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County.
According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
Officials say the snowmobile went off the trail and hit a tree. When authorities responded, the driver reportedly regained consciousness and was sent to a hospital.
The man reportedly died on December 23 from the injuries he got in the crash. The man was identified as 47-year-old Mathew Wolfgram.
He was reportedly from Greenville. No additional information was provided.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating the incident.