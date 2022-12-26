ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the snowmobile went off the trail and hit a tree. When authorities responded, the driver reportedly regained consciousness and was sent to a hospital.

The man reportedly died on December 23 from the injuries he got in the crash. The man was identified as 47-year-old Mathew Wolfgram.

He was reportedly from Greenville. No additional information was provided.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating the incident.