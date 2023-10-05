MAPLE CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old Outagamie County man was taken to a local hospital with ‘severe injuries’ after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on Wednesday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on October 4 in the area of CTH W, east of Buboltz Road in the Town of Maple Creek.

Authorities say that a vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old man from Maple Creek, heading east on CTH W allegedly hit the 33-year-old who was riding his bike and also heading east on CTH W.

As a result of the crash, the 33-year-old, also from Maple Creek, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional details were provided.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Bear Creek Fire and First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.