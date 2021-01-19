Outagamie County man sentenced to prison for illegally transferring firearm silencers

(WFRV) – An Outagamie County man has been sentenced to prison for illegally transferring at least 17 firearm silencers in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

According to officials, on Jan. 12, 63-year-old Jerry Lee Olson was sentenced to six months’ in prison and three years’ supervised release after pleading guilty to unlawfully transferring a firearm silencer.

The maximum penalties for the offense are ten years’ in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release.

Olson was a licensed federal firearms dealer and federally licensed to sell firearms regulated by the National Firearms Act, including firearm silencers.

According to a release, before any firearm silencer is transferred, the licensed seller must get approval from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”).

After an investigation, it was determined that Olson transferred at least 17 silencers in Wisconsin and Minnesota without the ATF’s approval.

“In the wrong hands, firearms silencers can be used to lethal effect. That is why the Justice Department vigorously enforces the laws governing their sale and holds irresponsible firearms dealers accountable. I commend the ATF for its excellent investigative work to bring this case,” says United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger.

The silencers were recovered by ATF and there is no evidence that the silencers were used in criminal offenses or given to those who are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Olson gave up his federal firearm licenses and is now permanently prohibited from possessing firearms.