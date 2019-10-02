Outagamie County: New contract for curbside recycling pickup signed

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Outagamie County officials say they have entered a new contract for curbside recycling pickup with Orion Waste Solutions.

The county’s Department of Recycling & Solid Waste will now partner with Orion Waste Solutions, which currently services 27 of the 32 municipalities in the county.

According to officials, the seven-year deal is designed to encourage participation and reduce contamination through tagging events, continued education, and increased driver knowledge.

Partnership-building tours of the Tri-County Recycling Facility, along with the use of a newly created assessment tool, will allow the above goals to be achieved.

Brian Van Straten, Director of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste, emphasized the value of the partnership in an international context:

“These new aspects of the contract are especially useful in the current recycling market. Increased quality and cost reduction are absolutely required, due to China’s National Sword policy’s impact upon the US recycling marketplace,” says Brian Van Straten, Director of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste.

Orion CEO Dean Kattler credited the deal for what he expects to be significant improvements in collection.

“Along with this new contract, Orion is excited to announce that it will be rolling out a brand-new fleet of NewWay automated trucks that are cleaner and more efficient,” Kattler explains.

“The new trucks will be Automated Side Loading, with litter prevention to help keep the communities looking clean. The new trucks are scheduled to replace the current fleet mid-winter.”

The new contract will go into effect on April 1, 2020.