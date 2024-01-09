OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Outagamie County have issued a tow ban after several crashes have been reported and road conditions continue to deteriorate.

A tow ban means if your vehicle is stalled/wrecked along the road, it can’t be towed out until conditions improve enough that it’s safe to do so.

County officials say they will update the public when the ban has been lifted, but it could be some time as the snowstorm is projected to last for the next several hours.

Local 5 News will bring you the latest when Outagamie County lifts the tow ban, or if other counties issue tow bans.