Outagamie County officials say call 911 with emergencies, providers for power outages

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Following severe weather, Outagamie County Fire and Law Enforcement personnel are responding to hundreds of calls for service throughout the county.

Officials say the county’s communications center has received over 600 emergency and non-emergency calls for service. They say the center is averaging more than 200 calls per hour.

The Sheriff’s Office says the communications center is only taking emergency calls for service. Calls to the center should be limited to emergency calls only.

Residents without power are asked to call their service provider for information or click the below links to view outage maps.

WPS | Alliant Energy | WE Energies | Oconto Electric | Manitowoc Public Utilities

Reports show there are numerous trees and power lines down throughout the county with many blocking roadways. The Sheriff’s Office is asking those who need to travel to use caution.

Emergency crews are currently working diligently to address issues caused by the storm. Extra staff have been brought in for fire and law enforcement agencies.

There are currently no estimates as to when power will be restored.