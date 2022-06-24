APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Public Health Division has announced that they are scheduling 3 different immunization clinics for July and August.

These clinics offer vaccines for children under the age of 18 who are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program.

Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or have insurance that doesn’t provide full coverage for vaccines.

All three immunization clinics will be located at the Outagamie County Public Health office and appointments can be made between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m on July 12, August 9, or August 23.

Appointments can be made by calling (920) 832-5100.