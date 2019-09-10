Outagamie County receives grant for conservation practice enrollment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Land Conservation has been awarded a nearly $200K Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Grant.

The project will use this grant to install roughly 600 acres of cover crops, conservation tillage, and low disturbance manure injection as a continuous system.

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) says “The health of the Great Lakes is critical to our economy and way of life in Northeast Wisconsin. This is yet another example of how the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative supports critical projects in our community, and I congratulate Outagamie County Land Conservation on this significant recognition of their work to protect the health of our waterways and communities.”

Every year, tons of polluting phosphorus and sediments enter the Great Lakes Basin, causing economic and environmental losses and the formation of Harmful Algal Blooms and dead zones.

The Great Lakes Commission manages the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program which strategically addresses this problem with a unique, targeted grassroots approach which awards grants to nonfederal agencies and nonprofit organizations in priority watersheds throughout the region.

This year, 13 projects totaling over $2.2 million were funded by the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program to install on-the-land practices to reduce phosphorus runoff and sedimentation into the Great Lakes.

For more on this grant, click here.

Funding for this program is provided by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative under a cooperative agreement between the Great Lakes Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.