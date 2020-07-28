Outagamie County resumes in-person trials and hearings with additional screening of potential jurors

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- Outagamie County has resumed in-person trials and hearing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 spoke to Judge Carrie Schneider about the process of jury selection going forward.

In May, Outagamie County shifted to in-person trials and hearings under the guidance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Special Task Force, and the direction of the County Health Department. Every Judge had to go through their calendar and select cases that were essential enough to proceed with due process. ” We combined our calendars, so we were not bringing in seven courts every day,” said Judge Schneider. That plan changed frequently as the weeks continued.

For defendants who prefer a jury trial, the process of selection is generally the same, with enhancements given COVID-19. Judge Schneider said “In addition to the normal, tell us your name, where you work, are you married? We also ask, have you been exposed to Coronavirus? Has anyone in your household been under quarantine?”

Judge Schneider said that within the jury selection process, there is still opportunity for a defendant to have a jury of their peers. No one is excluded from the process, unless they fit the disqualifying criteria. Anyone who receives a jury summons in the mail, must respond to that summons accordingly, whether there is a pandemic or not.

