APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A new half percent sales tax increase officially took effect in Outagamie County.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson vetoed the proposal last June, but less than a week later the County Board voted to override his veto.

Although the new sales tax may have taken effect, the issue over how the money is spent may still be unresolved as both sides await a decision regarding a legal battle over Brown County’s sales tax.