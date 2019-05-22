Outagamie County sales tax proposal be voted by county board

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – An important step was taken today regarding the future of taxpayers in Outagamie County.

Members of the Outagamie County Finance Committee discussed a proposed sales tax in a meeting this morning. Estimates show the tax could generate $20 million for the county next year. Local leaders and residents alike are divided on its relevance.

“Out of the $20 million that this will generate for Outagamie County, 25% of it will be generated by out-of-county residents,” says Jeff Nooyen, Outagamie County Board Chairman. “People that come here to shop, to visit, to take advantage of recreational activities whether it be the PAC or the Timber Rattlers. We do it when we go to Brown County, when we go to Calumet County, when we go to Milwaukee or Dane County or any of the other 66 counties that have a sales tax in the state of Wisconsin.”

Should the proposal pass, the sales tax in Outagamie County would be brought up to 5.5% starting January 1, 2020. The Outagamie County Board will vote on the 0.5% county sales tax next Tuesday.

You can find more information on the proposed sales tax on the Outagamie County website.