Outagamie County Sheriff looking to identify woman caught on Ring camera

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman who was caught on camera attempting to gain entry into a home.

The woman was captured via a Ring doorbell camera video. Officials say the woman was also located by the homeowner in the garage area of the home.

She reportedly subsequently fled the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have also received reports of other suspicious incidents where this incident took place.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Mike Fitzpatrick at 920-832-5279 or by email at Mike.Fitzpatrick@Outagamie.org.