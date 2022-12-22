OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24.

Deputies say that the length of the ban will depend on road conditions.

Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted. We encourage everyone to avoid travel if at all possible. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department

A tow ban is when law enforcement determines that conditions are too dangerous to perform roadside services.

Local 5 will stay up to date on this tow ban and will update this story when new information is provided.