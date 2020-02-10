1  of  8
Closings
Outagamie County Sheriff’s Dept. holds fundraiser for K-9 unit

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department held a fundraiser to support one of its most vital units Sunday.

The department’s K-9 unit is primarily funded by donations and the cost to keep up with the K-9s adds up from medical expenses and food.

Sunday’s fundraiser was all in an effort to make it easier for the department.

“We’ve got narcotics detecting dogs and explosive detecting dogs, so the need for them is everywhere where there is a traffic stop out on the street or out at the airport in Outagamie County. The services that they provide are just truly invaluable,” Sgt. Chris Devries of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department told Local 5.

For more on the Outagamie County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, visit their Facebook page.

