Outagamie County Sheriff’s investigator recognized for work with Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A sergeant with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has been named the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigator of the Year by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Sgt. Michael Fitzpatrick, who has been an active member of the Wisconsin ICAC Task Force for more than six years, was nominated for this award for his diligent work on a case in which a suspect was found to be in possession of child pornography.

The subsequent investigation led to additional evidence that showed the suspect was sexually assaulting several children. The suspect was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 41 years of initial confinement.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, this is just one of many investigations Sgt. Fitzpatrick has conducted over the past six years. His investigations have consistently lead to convictions related to crimes against children and are considered invaluable in the protection of minors.

Just this year, Sgt. Fitzpatrick has handled 25 ICAC investigations, leading to multiple arrests and more than 60 criminal charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice began a national Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force program to counter the emerging threat of offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children.

The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force is a national leader in fighting Internet crimes against children. The task force is comprised of the Wisconsin Department of Justice personnel as well as police departments and sheriff’s offices from around the state.

Sgt. Fitzpatrick would like to thank the many partners who make these investigations possible. These include the Wisconsin Department of Justice ICAC Task Force and Digital Forensics Unit, the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office, the US Attorney’s Office and the support of Sheriff Kriewaldt and his command staff.