FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an incident over the weekend in which a 2-year-old child died.

According to a release, deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, to a home on Liberty Lane in Freedom for reports of a child who was not breathing.

Deputies and other first responders on the scene provided aid to the 2-year-old before transferring them to a hospital where efforts to save the child were unsuccessful.

Officials say the family is cooperating with investigators and there is no danger to the community.

At this time, no other information is available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.