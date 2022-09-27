APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department is hosting its 56th Annual Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in the City of Appleton.

Conservation Field Days provide fifth and sixth-grade students within the area the opportunity to learn about a variety of conservation topics such as climate change and invasive species.

With nine stations focusing on water, food production, soils, pollinators, technology, recycling and composting, and more, over 500 youth from Outagamie County are expected to participate this year.

“We’ve got stations from forestry to pond and wildlife, recycling water, soils, food production, people learn about all kinds of different aspects of conservation and their environment,” said Greg Baneck, County Conservationist.

Conservation Field Days exemplifies the Land Conservation Department’s mission of connecting youth to hands-on learning opportunities to foster an appreciation and understanding of local natural resources.

“I think it good to start teaching kids at a young age about where their food is coming from and I think if you can build that ethic in them at a young age they can carry it through throughout the rest of their life,” added Baneck.

Baneck continued on to tell Local 5 News that it is essential for students to get outside of the classroom and learn with hands-on activities ever so often.

“I think it’s great to get kids into the outdoors and gain an appreciation for the environment and what’s around them,” explained Baneck. “It’s something that we usually take for granted but hopefully at an event like this it’ll get them thinking more about some of the things that they may not think about.”