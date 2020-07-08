FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County to require face coverings at county facilities, grounds

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County will initiate a policy requiring the use of protective face coverings at county facilities, on county grounds, or other places where services are delivered.

The policy goes into effect on July 13, according to a release. It mandates that workers and volunteers will be required to wear face masks at county facilities, on county grounds, or other places where services are delivered- like home visits -, both indoors and out.

Staff in solo workspaces, or in outdoor spaces where workers are separated by at least six feet, or a physical barrier, will be exempted. Anyone moving through a public area of an Outagamie County facility must wear a face covering.

“Circumstances warrant increased precaution,” says County Executive Tom Nelson.  “There may be a false sense of safety in some circles, but the data show otherwise.  We’re seeing more positive cases in Wisconsin, not fewer.  We owe it to our people and to the public to reduce infection.”

Unmasked visitors to the county’s downtown campus will be provided with protective face coverings.  Anyone refusing to wear a protective mask will be denied entry.

A Green Bay alderperson is looking to propose a mandated mask ordinance for the city, saying that more must be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Dane County public health officials announced an order that will go into effect next week that requires face coverings for all county residents over the age of 5.

