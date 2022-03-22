OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you hear sirens on your Saturday afternoon, don’t be alarmed.

According to the Outagamie County’s Emergency Management Department, they will be resuming their Saturday outdoor warning system test this weekend.

Over 40 sirens will be tested weekly to determine their serviceability. These tests will run every Saturday around noon from April until October. The results of these tests are reviewed and forwarded on to the contracted servicing agency to affect any repairs that may be necessary.

The sirens are intended for outdoor warning only and are not intended to be heard inside homes or businesses.

Outagamie County officials recommend that residents obtain National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios or a local weather app on your phone for severe weather alerts.

For more information on NOAA weather radios, you are asked to contact the Outagamie County Emergency Management office at 920-832-6361.