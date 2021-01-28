Outagamie County urges residents to mask up, regardless of repeal vote

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Wisconsin State Assembly’s vote to repeal the state-wide mask mandate happening Thursday, Outagamie County issued a Proclamation.

The Proclamation issued by Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, urges residents to continue to wear masks in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Outagamie County Public Health Department, data shows that Outagamie County continues to experience a very high disease activity level.

“The science is clear. We must all continue to do our part to protect our friends and neighbors. That means masking up in public, keeping our distance and washing hands frequently,” says Nelson.

According to a release, Outagamie County facilities continue to require face coverings for most visitors.

“Masking is one of the core mitigation strategies we have to slow the spread,” says Public Health Officer Natalie Vandeveld.