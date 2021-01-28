FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County urges residents to mask up, regardless of repeal vote

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Wisconsin State Assembly’s vote to repeal the state-wide mask mandate happening Thursday, Outagamie County issued a Proclamation.

The Proclamation issued by Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, urges residents to continue to wear masks in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Outagamie County Public Health Department, data shows that Outagamie County continues to experience a very high disease activity level.

“The science is clear. We must all continue to do our part to protect our friends and neighbors. That means masking up in public, keeping our distance and washing hands frequently,” says Nelson.

According to a release, Outagamie County facilities continue to require face coverings for most visitors.

“Masking is one of the core mitigation strategies we have to slow the spread,” says Public Health Officer Natalie Vandeveld.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets