Outagamie County Veterans Day Ceremony to be held, with changes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Outagamie County Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the Fox Valley Veterans Council will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full ceremony, which will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church on S. State Street in Appleton.

The large venue will allow for proper social distancing, with a maximum number of 70 people allowed inside the church. These individuals will consist mainly of ceremony participants and leadership representatives from the local veteran service organizations.

“While the concerns and awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic prevail so does the need to honor our United States veterans,” organizers say.

All individuals present will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the building and will be required to wear a proper face covering.

Unlike in past years, the public will not be allowed to attend the ceremony in-person. In an effort to welcome everyone in the community and beyond to still witness the ceremony safely, WFRV Local 5 will live stream the event online at wearegreenbay.com/live, and on the WFRV Local 5 Facebook page.

The following Facebook pages will also stream the event:

Fox Valley Veterans Council

Outagamie County Executive – Tom Nelson

Scarlet Guard Color Guard

The ceremony will consist of traditional elements including the presentation of the colors by the Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, a keynote speaker, music (featuring the It’s About Time Quartet and Bagpiper Ann Norman), a rifle salute, and the play of Taps by the Little Chute American Legion Post 258.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans. This includes persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Veterans Day coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Rememberance Day, which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect.

At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day, a U.S. holiday in May, because it celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans while Memorial Day honors those who had died while in military service. The two are not to be confused with another military holiday that occurs in May, Armed Forces Day, which honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

Additionally, Women Veterans Day is recognized by a growing number of U.S. states that specifically honors women who have served in the U.S. military.

Latest Stories