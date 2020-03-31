Outagamie County: WisDOT reports I-41 lane and ramp closures for repair

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced on Monday that various southbound1-41 lane and ramp closures between Capital Drive and WIS 96 will take place from March 30 through April 3 for repair.

WisDOT says, southbound I-41 between Capital Drive and WIS 96 will have single lane closures nightly from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In addition, WisDOT reports the following ramps will be closed:

Southbound I-41 on and off-ramps at County N

Southbound I-41 on-ramp from County J

Southbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 55

Southbound I-41 on and off-ramps at County E

Southbound I-41 on and off-ramps at WIS 47

Southbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 15

Southbound I-41 on and off-ramps at WIS 96

For the latest maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, visit the highway maintenance traffic impact website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.