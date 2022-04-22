OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is poking fun while also calling attention to a scammer that has been posing as one of their sergeants.

In a recent Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared that they have been receiving reports from residents stating that an individual has been calling them claiming to be “Sgt. Wall” and asking for money.

As a way to help residents not fall for this latest scam, the sheriff’s office thought it would be a good idea to share a few things about the “real” Sgt. Wall in hopes that moving forward, residents can identify that the scammer on the other end is not Sgt. Wall.

Here are a few things residents should note about Sgt. Wall:

Sgt. Wall knows how to properly pronounce Outagamie (OUT-UH-GAME-EE)

to properly pronounce Outagamie (OUT-UH-GAME-EE) Sgt. Wall does not have a southern accent

have a southern accent Sgt. Wall does not accept cryptocurrency or gift cards

accept cryptocurrency or gift cards Sgt. Wall will not allow a person to ‘take care of their warrant over the phone

Photo Courtesy of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Furthermore, residents who suspect that the person they are talking to is not a deputy are encouraged to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office for verification.