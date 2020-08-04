Outdoor seating space opens to help Green Bay businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay has created an outdoor seating space to help local businesses.

The outdoor seating spot is located in the Adams Street parking lot and will be used by customers of 15 different businesses that otherwise do not have much access to outdoor, spread out seating.

“It’ll be really nice to have places for people to be able to go and sit down when we’re completely full,” Brenna Panske of Glas Coffee tells WFRV Local 5. “It’s great to be like ‘oh, you can just walk a block or two over and go and have a seat and hang out with some other people in the area.'”

Diners can scan a QR code onsite to find nearby dining options. Downtown Green Bay, Inc., asks that those who use the space help keep the area clean by using provided sanitation supplies and practice COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“We have identified at least fifteen nearby businesses that we believe will benefit from this initiative,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. “We know outdoor dining is a high priority to our community right now and we want to be able to provide that opportunity for our restaurants who don’t have the space to do so themselves.”

The Downtown Dining Room is supported in part through a Neighborhood Partnership Grant from the Brown County United Way. Funding from this grant will be used to enhance and beautify the area through local community artwork, plants, and shading.

The space will be open through August from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Latest Stories