OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh administrators announced on Monday afternoon that they won’t move forward with a plan that would have outsourced their custodial and grounds staff to a private company in Tennessee.

The announcement came just a few hours after a group of a dozen people met privately with Alex Hummel, the chief of staff for UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt, to express their opposition to the plan. The group consisted of custodial and grounds staff, teachers, and students.

They gave Hummel a petition containing 1,500 signatures of people who also opposed the outsourcing plan. Over the last few weeks, the group had combed the campus, Oshkosh’s farmers market and Labor Day picnic, and created several petitions online to collect all these signatures.

A university spokeswoman released a statement saying, “University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt informed employees and students today that he has decided not to pursue a proposal to outsource the university’s custodial and grounds services. The decision is in the best interest of the university and follows a forum with impacted employees, discussions with faculty, staff, and students, and much analysis and reflection.”

“We’re very pleased with the results of the meeting,” said UW Oshkosh custodian Bob Knudsen. “When we do come together great things can happen, and at the very least having everyone listen is very important and that was definitely accomplished today.”

In previous interviews with Local 5 News, Knudsen had been critical of university administrators’ communication and transparency with the custodial and grounds staff regarding plans to privatize. He said the meeting they had on Monday afternoon was a huge step forward in mending some of his concerns.

The plan would have contracted out custodial and grounds crew services at UW Oshkosh to a Tennessee-based company called SSC Services For Education.

UW Oshkosh administrators said they considered doing this because hiring and retaining staff has been difficult and they felt like an outside company could assist them. Administrators said that SSC Services for Education would offer a job to every UW Oshkosh employee impacted by the decision and that salaries would be higher (although it’s unclear how much higher they would have been) and that there would have been a signing bonus.

“Recruitment and retention of dedicated custodial and groundskeeping employees remains difficult in this economy,” wrote Chancellor Leavitt in an email to the campus community announcing the decision not to privatize. “Our workforce remains strained, leading to a high employee turnover. “Pay more” may seem like a natural solution. However, as we have seen over the last couple of years, the salary adjustments we made are not a surefire solution.”

Some UW Oshkosh employees said they opposed the plan to privatize because they worried about losing the state retirement and health insurance benefits they get from being an employee of the university. Additionally, an online petition that the group created also said sending tax dollars to an out-of-state corporation isn’t good stewardship of public resources. It also said outsourcing jeopardizes the great work these crews have done to implement their vision of sustainability.

Knudsen has become a de facto leader of the group and said he was overwhelmed by all the support he and his co-workers have received over the last couple of weeks.

“I never really considered myself a leader in all of this I was just somebody that was buoyed by all the support, I’m so thankful to have it and so thankful that what we thought was there is there we are Titans,” said Knudsen.

Leavitt wrote in the email to the campus community that within 30 days Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Bob Roberts would create a management plan to improve working conditions and successfully recruit and retain new employees.

He also shared that talks with SSC Services for Education were professional and productive.

“Having everyone come together solidified what we always felt, that UW Oshkosh is a community where we work together and work together well,” said Knudsen.