Over $1 million in grants awarded for Wisconsin emergency and low-income housing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – 41 organizations across Wisconsin are set to share just over $1 million in grants to help create or improve beds and housing units.

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that 41 organizations from all across Wisconsin, will share just above $1 million in grants from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Foundation as they work to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing.

According to a release, the WHEDA Foundation grants improve housing for community members, including individuals with disabilities, survivors of domestic abuse, individuals with chronic mental illness, those with incomes at or below 30% of the area median income, and youth experiencing homelessness.

“Throughout Wisconsin, providers of emergency and transitional housing are working harder than ever to keep our most vulnerable residents safe and connected with healthcare and community services that support stability and help Wisconsinites thrive. The WHEDA Foundation grants play an essential role in creating and improving these residences for community members,” says Gov. Evers.

WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro said this year’s award of $1,040,000 in grants will create or improve 845 beds and housing units across the state. The investments at the community level also support economic recovery by creating valued construction jobs.

According to a release, the winning 2020 grant proposals include the purchase of a new building to serve as a new shelter in Beaver Dam, a new security system at a shelter in Merrill, a new roof at a multifamily housing property in Chilton, rehabbing vacant manufactured homes to provide housing for low-income families in Janesville and upgrading five shelter bathrooms to meet American with Disabilities Act standards in La Crosse.

Providers in Ashland, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marinette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Polk, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood counties received awards ranging from $2,142 to $40,000.

WHEDA received 65 applications through the housing grant competition this year totaling $2,013,456 in funding requests, an indication of the high demand and need in Wisconsin.