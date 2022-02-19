WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement agencies are asking those heading out on the ice this weekend to take extreme caution after officials performed over 10 ice rescues within a 24-hour time frame.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, personnel responded to 14 ice rescues on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan.

The sheriff’s office noted that this number does not include ice rescues that Fond du Lac County or Calumet County officials may have responded to during that same time frame.

Deputies confirmed that of the 14 ice rescues made on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan, none of them resulted in a fatality.

“No ice is 100 percent safe. We say that every winter…and today that is absolutely the case. Watch for ever-changing conditions,” wrote the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.