Over 10 local fire departments respond to barn fire in Maple Grove, incident under investigation

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A large barn fire in Maple Grove on Sunday morning required the assistance of over 10 local fire departments from three different Northeastern Wisconsin counties.

According to the Brillion Fire Department, at around 4:14 a.m., Brillion fire crews responded to the 24100 block Manitowoc Road in the Town of Maple Grove for reports of a barn fire. Upon arrival at the scene, crews noticed the barn was fully engulfed in fire with heavy flames coming from the building.

First arriving crews also reported seeing that the barn, which was near a shed and a residence, was starting to collapse into its foundation prompting crews to begin a defensive fire attack to ensure the fire was properly and safely contained.

Part of this defensive tactic required Brillion crews to request assistance and resources from the following local fire departments: Potter, Reedsville, Forest-Junction, Chilton, Collins, Harrison, Hilbert, Hollandtown, Morrison, Valders, and Wayside.

Officials report that with a group effort and in just over an hour, the fire was brought under control.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported from the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

