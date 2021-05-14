LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Over 10 miles of WIS 67 improvements approved for Sheboygan, Manitowoc Counties

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed a $7.6 million contract to help improve an 11.5 mile stretch of WIS 67 that is in Sheboygan and Manitowoc Counties.

The stretch of highway is from Suhrke Road in Sheboygan County to WIS 32/57 in Manitowoc County. The project is set to start on Monday, May 24, and finish sometime in November of this year.

Travelers can expect to initially see lane and shoulder closures with flagging operations. In the future, a full closure of WIS 67 is planned for September and short-term closures of ramps at WIS 67/WIS 23.

The prime contractor is reportedly Vinton Construction of Manitowoc.

This is a resurfacing-level project and it includes a new asphaltic pavement north of WIS 23 and some concrete replacement near the WIS 23 ramps. Crews will conduct a concrete overlay of the Mullet River Bridge and replace a large box culvert at Muehl Springs.

Construction will also include work on:

  • Culver pipes
  • Storm sewer
  • Sidewalk
  • Curb ramps
  • Beamguard
  • Permanent signing
  • Pavement markings

More information regarding the project and closures can be found on the Department of Transportation’s website.

